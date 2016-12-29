Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016 – News24 Nigeria
Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016
Abuja – Africa's richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has lost 32 per cent of his wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Dangote lost $4.9bn or one-third of his wealth as …
