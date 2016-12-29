Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016 – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016
News24 Nigeria
Abuja – Africa's richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has lost 32 per cent of his wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Dangote lost $4.9bn or one-third of his wealth as
US billionaires make biggest gains this yearThe Straits Times
World's 200 wealthiest people made a combined £193.3bn this yearThe Independent
World's Richest Increased their Wealth by $237 Billion in 2016Center for Research on Globalization
NAIJ.COM –Huffington Post Canada –Yeni Şafak English –Nigerian Bulletin
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.