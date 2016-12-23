Dangote says he will buy Arsenal Football Club in “three to four years” – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Dangote says he will buy Arsenal Football Club in "three to four years"
Chairman of Dagote Group of Company, Aliko Dangote,has said he wants to buy Arsenal Football Club within “three to four years”. Dangote, who is Africa's richest man, is a lifelong Arsenal supporter and is reportedly worth $10.9million. The 59-year-old …
