Dangote: Recession will make Nigeria self-reliant economic power

Posted on Dec 29, 2016


Naija247news

Dangote: Recession will make Nigeria self-reliant economic power
Naija247news
THE President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has commended Nigerians for their resilience and doggedness in the face of prevailing economic challenges, saying they have made sacrifices that will soon see the country out of the woods.
