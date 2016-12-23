Pages Navigation Menu

Daniel Amokachi Alleges Nigerian Coaches Demand Bribes To Play Footballers

In embarassing circumstances, a former assistant coach of the Nigerian national team and one time team captain, Daniel Amokachi has slammed the culture of ‘Pay to play’ in Nigerian football. Amokachi, who currently manages Finnish second tier side JS Hercules has been an assistant to three former national team managers, Stephen Keshi (2011-15), Shaibu Amodu (2008-10) and …

