Daniel Radcliffe Now Worth £64 Million

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

When Daniel Radcliffe was cast as Harry Potter, little did he know he would end up as one of the wealthiest figures in showbiz. According to accounts published by his company, Gilmore Jacobs, the 27-year-old actor has racked up a staggering £63.9 million in savings. That’s £4.5 million more than 2015, making him one of …

