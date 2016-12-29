Daniel Radcliffe Now Worth £64 Million
When Daniel Radcliffe was cast as Harry Potter, little did he know he would end up as one of the wealthiest figures in showbiz. According to accounts published by his company, Gilmore Jacobs, the 27-year-old actor has racked up a staggering £63.9 million in savings. That’s £4.5 million more than 2015, making him one of …
The post Daniel Radcliffe Now Worth £64 Million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG