Daniel Sturridge happy with Liverpool support role as he nears full fitness – The Guardian

Daniel Sturridge happy with Liverpool support role as he nears full fitness
The Guardian
Daniel Sturridge scored 56 seconds after coming on as a substitute against Stoke. Photograph: McNulty/JMP/Rex/Shutterstock. Press Association. Wednesday 28 December 2016 05.21 EST Last modified on Wednesday 28 December 2016 05.48 EST.
