Dankwambo condoles victims of Gombe market inferno, others in multiple visits

Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has paid condolence visits to the victims of Gombe old market inferno, where a late night fire destroyed properties worth millions of naira as well as the Emir of Nafada on the death of indigenes of Jigawa community who died in motor accident.

The Governor while sympathising with those affected, promised to help them. He also asked the people to always be alert to avoid the repeat of such regressive incidents.

The governor who was with his aides and other government officials in the visit also paid a condolence visit to the family of Alhaji Jafaru Musa, a renowned business man who lost his sister yesterday.

While consoling the family, the governor reminded them that it is the almighty that gives and takes life. He reminded them that the deceased lived a life worthy of emulation and those memories meant so much at this time.

Governor Dankwambo also visited the Palace of the Village Head of Kurugu, Kwame LGA, where he met with the families of those that lost their lives during the Eid-Malaud procession.

He reminded the families that the deceased died in the right course while rendering service to the almighty. He encouraged them to take solace in the fact that those ones are in the right place.

On his visit to the palace of the Emir of Nafada, Muhammad Dadum Hamza (Sarkin Nafada) to condole him over the death of some indigene of Jigawa community who died on their way to Bauchi as a result of accident, the governor told them that such incidents helps us to know that we do not own our lives.

He therefore encouraged the families of the deceased to take heart while asking the almighty for strength upon them to bear the losses.

In his final visit to the Jigawa Village District Head Palace which is under the Jigawa emirate, the governor met with Alhaji Abdullah Mohammed Bodori to condole with him over the death of the nine persons who were involved in the accident and burnt beyond recognition.

The governor reassured them of hope and prayed that the almighty receives the soul of the deceased person. Amongst those that went to the condolence tour with the governor were commissioners, aides and top government officials in the state.

The post Dankwambo condoles victims of Gombe market inferno, others in multiple visits appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

