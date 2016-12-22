Dankwambo condoles with families of 13 children who lost their lives during Maulud procession

The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has commiserated with the families of the 13 children who lost their lives in an auto crash at Malam Sidi town while participating in festivities to mark Eid El Maulud.

Several others were also injured when a pickup van ran into a procession of students who were marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Umar Nafada, Governor Dankwambo expressed his sadness over the incident. He prayed that the Almighty Allah grants the families of the dead, the fortitude to bear their loss. He also prayed for quick recovery for the survivors.

Dankwambo also pledged to settle all medical bills incurred by the injured who are currently receiving treatment at the Gombe Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospitals respectively.

