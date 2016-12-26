#DasukiGate: APC Chieftain and Buhari’s Ally, Gen. Jafaru Isa returns N170m to FG
An ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Brig.-Gen. Jafaru Isa (rtd) has returned N170 million to the Federal Government. Isa, a former military governor of Kaduna State was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in January for allegedly receiving N170 million from the former National Security adviser, […]
