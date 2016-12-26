Pages Navigation Menu

Dasukigate: Buhari’s friend, Jafaru Isa refunds remaining N70m to EFCC

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

jafaru-isa

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a friend of President Muhammadu Buhari, Brig.Gen. Jafaru Isa, retd., has refunded the sum of N70 million to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Jafaru was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly receiving N170m from the embattled former National Security […]

