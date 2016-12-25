Pages Navigation Menu

David Alaba Shares Family Christmas Photo

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

Bayern Munich footballer David Alaba shared a photo showing him and his family celebrating Christmas together. The Austrian-born midfielder who is of mixed decent showed him with his sister Rose, Nigerian father George Alaba, and Filipino mother Gina.  

