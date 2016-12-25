David Alaba Shares Family Christmas Photo

Bayern Munich footballer David Alaba shared a photo showing him and his family celebrating Christmas together. The Austrian-born midfielder who is of mixed decent showed him with his sister Rose, Nigerian father George Alaba, and Filipino mother Gina.

The post David Alaba Shares Family Christmas Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

