David Moyes Claims He Was Unfairly Treated At Manchester United

Sunderland boss David Moyes believes he didn’t get a fair crack at the Man Utd job…

“I was definitely unfairly treated,” he said today, having been sacked 10 months into his six-year contract back in April 2014.

“I think you need to look and say over the piece you know other managers have come and gone and it has been really difficult for them as well.

“I actually think whoever follows on after Sir Alex Ferguson, whether it had been Jose Mourinho then, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp – whoever you want to name – or David Moyes, I think it would have been the same.

“I think it would have taken time to change the squad. They had great players Man Utd – one or two getting near to their end of their career. It was going to be a little bit of a building job. It was never going to get done immediately.”

