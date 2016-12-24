David Moyes criticizes Man United spending – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
David Moyes criticizes Man United spending
NAIJ.COM
Former Manchester United manager David Moyes reveals how moves for Real Madrid trio Cristiiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos almost happened during his time in charge of the club. David Moyes was appointed in 2013 replacing Alex Ferguson at …
I tried to sign Ronaldo, Bale and Fabregas for United – Moyes
David Moyes: Manchester United's great traditions have gone says Sunderland boss
The Special One v The Chosen One – Mourinho still grappling with the ghost of Moyes at Man Utd
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG