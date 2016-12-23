Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

David Moyes planned to sign Fàbregas, Bale, Ronaldo and Kroos at Manchester United – The Guardian

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
David Moyes planned to sign Fàbregas, Bale, Ronaldo and Kroos at Manchester United
The Guardian
David Moyes believes that whoever took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United 'wouldn't have had an easy ride'. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images. Louise Taylor. Saturday 24 December 2016 05.42 EST Last modified on Saturday 24 …
Top Tenner: Best Boxing Day clashesESPN FC (blog)
Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not finish career in America or ChinaSkySports
United have moved away from traditions on transfers, says MoyesDaily Mail
Express.co.uk –Business Insider –International Business Times UK –BBC Sport
all 532 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.