David Moyes: “We Won’t Consider Any Bid For Defoe”

Sunderland manager David Moyes has spoke of his desire to keep Jermain Defoe at the club and will do his best to stop him leaving in the up coming transfer window, reports the Daily Mail.

Defoe has been brilliant once again this season for the struggling Black Cats, netting eight times and there had been talk of him linking up with former boss Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.

West Ham have also shown an interest in their former striker, but Moyes is not interested: “I wouldn’t even think about it.

“Martin Bain (chief executive) wouldn’t even come and tell me that we’d had an offer.

“It wouldn’t be considered. I don’t think there’s any price because we know that Jermain’s goals are so valuable to us. He’s priceless.”

Defoe scored 18 goals in 34 appearances last season and has eight in 18 this season, an extraordinary strike rate for a man often operating as a lone forward in a struggling side. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is the only Englishman to have bettered those goalscoring feats during the past calendar year.

