Davido Buys Himself A 2017 Model Range Rover
Davido celebrates Christmas with daughter Imade, sharing various videos of himself and one year old Imade on a lunch date. He has been all over his daughter throughout this year from taking her to school to dressing her up and feeding her. The father and daughter moment was extended to the singer’s Instagram page where […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG