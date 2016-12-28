Davido celebrates christmas with N80m 2017 Range Rover – Gistmaster (blog)
Davido celebrates christmas with N80m 2017 Range Rover
Davido a.k.a Omo Baba Olowo has gifted himself the perfect gift for the festive period by acquiring a 2017 Ranger Rover Sport. The artist showed off his staggering N80million acquisition on social media to wrap up what has been an eventful year. Davido …
