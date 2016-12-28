Davido celebrates christmas with N80m 2017 Range Rover – Gistmaster (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment


Davido celebrates christmas with N80m 2017 Range Rover
Davido a.k.a Omo Baba Olowo has gifted himself the perfect gift for the festive period by acquiring a 2017 Ranger Rover Sport. The artist showed off his staggering N80million acquisition on social media to wrap up what has been an eventful year. Davido

