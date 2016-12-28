Davido celebrates christmas with N80m 2017 Range Rover
Davido a.k.a Omo Baba Olowo has gifted himself the perfect gift for the festive period by acquiring a 2017 Ranger Rover Sport.
The artist showed off his staggering N80million acquisition on social media to wrap up what has been an eventful year.
He shared the photo of the car with the caption “Zero Recession”, probably implying that he is not affected by the current state of the nation’s economy.
