What recession? Davido flaunts new Range Rover – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Nigerian Entertainment Today

What recession? Davido flaunts new Range Rover
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian pop star, Davido has just gotten himself a pricey Christmas gift; a new 2017 Range Rover. Davido's new ride has a base price of N42m and could cost as much as N90m, depending on the model. The white luxury SUV joins a number of other choice …
