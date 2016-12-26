Day 1: How Nigerian music legends, Ayuba, Abeni, others rocked One Lagos Fiesta 2016

Yesterday, the first day of 2016 One Lagos Fiesta kicked off on a fantastic note as Nigerian artistes and music legends turned up to make the opening event, which also happened to be on Christmas Eve, a memorable one in all five locations across Lagos.

Sugarboy opened the event at Bar Beach, Victoria Island while Tolu Obey, son of Juju music pioneer Ebenezer Obey followed with a fusion of his father’s classic hits and new school sounds. Idris Abdulkareem and Alariwo brought back memories as they performed for the One Lagos Fiesta crowd at Epe Recreational Centre.

Hip-hop heads, M.I, Phyno and Reminisce took Lagosians on musical journeys, while Salawa Abeni proves why she remains undisputed Queen of Waka Music at Agege Stadium.

Of course, Jazzman Olofin didn’t leave the Ikorodu crowd wanting as he performed the all-time Owambe hit “Bubble”, while Tony Tetuila had the crowd singing along to his hit song ‘My Car’, and Jesse Jagz thrilled fans with his hits.

Jaywon and Awori Troupe took the Badagry throng to their roots with traditional Yoruba lyrics and dance.

People at the Victoria Island had a great time with Aramide and Minjin as they got everyone singing via call-and-response.

The show ended on a high note with Bonsue-Fuji maestro, Adewale Ayuba and his band showing off their incredibly coordinated choreographed dance moves while they preached positivity and unity through lyrics.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode made an appearance at Agege to encourage Lagosians to be highly optimistic about the holiday season and in the incoming year.

One Lagos Fiesta continues today, December 25th till Saturday, December 31st and we can’t wait to see the next round of artistes to perform this Christmas!

The post Day 1: How Nigerian music legends, Ayuba, Abeni, others rocked One Lagos Fiesta 2016 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

