Dead Bodies Everywhere! Nigerian Soldiers Destroy Boko-Haram Camp in Sambisa Forest (Graphic Video)
The video below shows Nigeria soldiers gathering bodies of slain Boko Haram insurgents after they were killed in battle with the Nigerian Army in Sambisa forest.
Although the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed by the Nigerian Army.
The video reportedly shot by a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was captured in the Sambisa Forest after the military took over Boko Haram’s strategic ‘Camp Zero’. Watch video below:
