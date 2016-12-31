Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Scary Photos)
A TV presenter at Galaxy Television, Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul shared scary photos of a cemetery at the Imota area of Lagos State where decomposing corpses stick out their body parts due to lack of proper burial.
Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul Wrote;
‘On Friday, I have the privilege of being the first journalist to visit, Imota Cemetery of horror. Hope this picture can go viral and force government to find a solution before the breakout of an epidemic’ See more photo below;
The post Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Scary Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG