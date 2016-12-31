Pages Navigation Menu

Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Scary Photos)

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A TV presenter at Galaxy Television, Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul shared scary photos of a cemetery at the Imota area of Lagos State where decomposing corpses stick out their body parts due to lack of proper burial.dead-bodies-stick-out-of-imota-cemetery-lagos-scary-photos

Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul Wrote;

‘On Friday, I have the privilege of being the first journalist to visit, Imota Cemetery of horror. Hope this picture can go viral and force government to find a solution before the breakout of an epidemic’ See more photo below;dead-bodies-stick-out-of-imota-cemetery-lagos-scary-photos-4 dead-bodies-stick-out-of-imota-cemetery-lagos-scary-photos-3 dead-bodies-stick-out-of-imota-cemetery-lagos-scary-photos-2

