Dear Nigerians, Expose Corruption And Get 5% Of Loot Recovered – FG Declares

The Federal Government of Nigeria has agreed to the payment of at least five per cent of the recovered loot to any successful whistle blower, who provides relevant information leading to the recovered funds.

Literally, it means that any Nigerian, who successfully exposes corruption or provides relevant information leading to the recovered funds, will be “blessed” with 5 per cent of the recovered funds.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

According to her, in a bid to consolidate on the ongoing anti-corruption campaign embarked upon by the present administration, the council approved a Whistle Blowing policy.

Vanguard Newspaper quoted the Finance Minister as saying that the policy would soon be supported by a bill already receiving due attention at the National Assembly.

Adeosun further added that adequate measures are being taken to protect and safe guard the lives and identities of whistle blowers.

She said: “If you whistle-blow in public-spirit and in good faith, you will be protected. “If you feel that you have been treated badly because of your report, you can file a formal complaint. “If you have suffered harassment, intimidation or victimisation for sharing your concerns, restitution will be made for any loss suffered.”

Adeosun also said that Federal Government had begun payment of December salaries to enable civil servants to celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

