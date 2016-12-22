Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Death toll rises in explosion at Mexico fireworks market – Tribune-Review

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Death toll rises in explosion at Mexico fireworks market
Tribune-Review
TULTEPEC, Mexico — The death toll in a series of explosions at a fireworks market outside Mexico City has risen to 32, an official said Wednesday, as authorities worked to identify badly burned bodies and determine the cause of the tragedy. Sixty

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.