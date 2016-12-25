Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Death toll rises to 36 in Mexico fireworks blasts

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News, World | 0 comments

A child injured in the explosion of the fireworks market in Tultepec, a suburb of Mexico City, is transferred to an ambulance in Toluca, the capital of Mexico state, to be taken to a hospital in Galveston, Texas in the United States on December 21, 2016. Mexico worked Wednesday to identify charred bodies left by an explosion at its biggest fireworks market, as authorities investigated what caused the multi-colored salvo of destruction. Forensic experts are carrying out genetic analyses to identify the badly burned remains from Tuesday's blast. PHOTO: Crisanta Espinoza / AFP

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

A child injured in the explosion of the fireworks market in Tultepec, a suburb of Mexico City, is transferred to an ambulance in Toluca, the capital of Mexico state, to be taken to a hospital in Galveston, Texas in the United States on December 21, 2016. Mexico worked Wednesday to identify charred bodies left by an explosion at its biggest fireworks market, as authorities investigated what caused the multi-colored salvo of destruction. Forensic experts are carrying out genetic analyses to identify the badly burned remains from Tuesday’s blast. PHOTO: Crisanta Espinoza / AFP

The death toll from an explosion at Mexico’s largest fireworks market rose to 36 Saturday after a woman with burns on 90 percent of her body died, hospital officials said.

The fiery wave of blasts occurred earlier this week at a market in Tultepec outside Mexico City, killing at least 26 at the scene and now a total of 10 at hospitals.

Of the 60 hurt in the explosions several remain in critical condition, according to authorities.

At the time of the blast the market was packed with customers buying pyrotechnics for traditional year-end festivities.

Christmas and New Year parties in many Latin American countries often wrap up with a fireworks free-for-all.

The market had been rocked by two explosions in the past: in September 2005 ahead of the Independence Day holiday, and again the following year.

Both incidents left dozens of injured, but no fatalities.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.