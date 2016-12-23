December 27 declared public holiday – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
December 27 declared public holiday
Daily Nation
Kenyans shop at Nakumatt supermarket, Thika Road Mall, on December 23, 2016 in readiness for Christmas. The government has announced December 27 a public holiday. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
State declares December 27 a holiday
Govt declares December 27 a public holiday
Gov't declares December 27 a public holiday
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG