Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Defeat hunger, not recycled story of defeating Boko Haram – Fayose tells FG

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Ayodele-Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that what Nigerians are now desirous of hearing from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is the defeat of hunger and untold hardship ravaging the country and not recycled stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents, which is allegedly aimed at diverting the attention of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Defeat hunger, not recycled story of defeating Boko Haram – Fayose tells FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.