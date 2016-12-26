Defeat hunger, not recycled story of defeating Boko Haram – Fayose tells FG
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that what Nigerians are now desirous of hearing from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is the defeat of hunger and untold hardship ravaging the country and not recycled stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents, which is allegedly aimed at diverting the attention of […]
