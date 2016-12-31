Pages Navigation Menu

Dele Alli is a £50million player – Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has insisted that Dele Alli is worth £50million and can go on to become one of the best players in the world. Alli won the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season, after he arrived from League One side, MK Dons, in January 2015. This season, the 20-year-old […]

