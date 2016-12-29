Dele Alli’s Brace Powers Tottenham To 4-1 Win Over Southampton
Despite Virgil Van Dijk scoring just minutes after kick-off, Southampton found themselves on the wrong end of a proper thrashing at the hands of Tottenham on Wednesday night. Mauricio Pochettino and his charges knew that with the top four teams all winning their fixtures this week, they had to win to be secure in 5th …
The post Dele Alli’s Brace Powers Tottenham To 4-1 Win Over Southampton appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG