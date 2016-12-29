Dele Alli’s Brace Powers Tottenham To 4-1 Win Over Southampton

Despite Virgil Van Dijk scoring just minutes after kick-off, Southampton found themselves on the wrong end of a proper thrashing at the hands of Tottenham on Wednesday night. Mauricio Pochettino and his charges knew that with the top four teams all winning their fixtures this week, they had to win to be secure in 5th …

The post Dele Alli’s Brace Powers Tottenham To 4-1 Win Over Southampton appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

