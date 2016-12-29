Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dele Momodu walks out of event as Davido called him “my boy” on stage – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Dele Momodu walks out of event as Davido called him "my boy" on stage
NAIJ.COM
In a recent event, Ovation TV boss Dele Momodu was spotted walking out of the hall when singer Davido said 'Dele na my boy' which is a line in one of his songs. Dele Momodu walks out of an event after Davido called him "my boy" on. Davido and Dele …
Dele Momodu Walks Out Of Show After Davido Calls Him His 'Boy'Information Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.