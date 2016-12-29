Dele Momodu Walks Out Of Show After Davido Calls Him His ‘Boy’

Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu didn’t seem pleased during a show as he walked out when Davido performed Falz’s hit song ‘Bahd, Baddo, Baddest’. The businessman left the show when the artist performed the song which contains the lyrics ‘Mr Dele na my boy, Dele na my boy’ , an obvious reference to the Ovation publisher. Davido and the …

The post Dele Momodu Walks Out Of Show After Davido Calls Him His ‘Boy’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

