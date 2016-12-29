Pages Navigation Menu

Dele Momodu Walks Out Of Show After Davido Calls Him His ‘Boy’

Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu didn’t seem pleased during a show as he walked out when Davido performed Falz’s hit song ‘Bahd, Baddo, Baddest’. The businessman left the show when the artist performed the song which contains the lyrics ‘Mr Dele na my boy, Dele na my boy’ , an obvious reference to the Ovation publisher. Davido and the …

