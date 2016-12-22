DELSU honours VC with book launch

By Simon Adewale

Abraka – Delta State Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, on Wednesday chaired a ceremony/presentation and launch of a book, titled “Global Best Practices in Higher Education for National Development”, written by the Dean of Faculty of Education, Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Enamiroro Oghuvbu, in honour and commernoration of the 60th birthday of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Victor Peretomode.

Prof. Oghuvbu said, “The book is written in honour of the Vice Chancellor, who has displayed exemplary leadership quality both in his career and in the administration of the University in recent time, since he became the institution’s Vice Chancellor.”

The book’s reviewer, Prof. Godswill Fekarurhobo praised what he described as, “the starting diligence of the author and other members of the academia who have made invaluable contributions to the book.”

The celebrant, Prof. Peretomode has been an erudite scholar who has contributed in no small ways to the general development of the University, even while serving as Delta State Representative to the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, among other enviable positions.”

The post DELSU honours VC with book launch appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

