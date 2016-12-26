Delta Community Crowns New King

All is set for the crowing of the king of Issele Uku, the Headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area in Delta state ‎as the crown prince of the community, Engr. Nduka Ezeagwuna begins his royal steps towards his official coronation slated for December 29, 2016.

According to the media consultant of the Community, Chas Nwam, “the crown prince journey to the throne of his fore fathers started on December 6, when he returned from a weeklong visit to Benin kingdom to undergo some form of royal training ahead of his official coronation and presentation of Staff of office by the Executive governor of Delta state, His Excellency (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa.

“On his return to the palace (Ina bash Uge) from Ogbeowele village, he was welcomed by a large turnout of Issele uku people including high and war chiefs, elders, women, youths and children in a grandiose ceremony.

“As tradition demands, on his return, he was given a portion of bush to clear and a long broom to sweep the palace, before going into the bush to cut perm kernel. All these, he performed spectacularly to the amusement of everybody present because this is an act he will never do again all the rest of his life.

“Few days after, the crown prince was made to under the Ichi Okpala title which is the ceremony that make him a man, a real man and the Ina Obibi which is a one night outing that requires him to misbehave as much as he likes because as tradition demands, as a king, he will never have the opportunity of misbehaving again throughout his life time.”

After a few days rest, the crown prince will be coronated the traditional way by the Onishe, who is the head of Ogboli village and he will be given his special Ada and Abani.

Nwam added that “it is believed that on Thursday, December, 29, 2016; the crown prince of Issele uku must have completed all the traditional rites expected of him and a delegation from the oba of Benin will present him with the Ada na Abani in the morning and in the afternoon, he will be officially presented with his staff of office (which is his symbol of authority) as the 20thobi of Issele uku by the executive governor of Delta state in a grandiose ceremony which all sons and daughters of issele uku are looking forward to witness.”

