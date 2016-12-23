DELTA King Commits Suicide in His Palace, See Why!

HRM ONOTUKU ONYEMALI of Delta Commits Suicide. In a Tragic Development, The People of Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area, Delta State, on Wednesday have Mourned their traditional ruler, HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, who reportedly committed suicide in His Palace. See More It was gathered that the monarch was found dead after consuming a substance suspected to be poisonous after an allegation of witchcraft was levelled against him by some of his subjects. Sources told journalists in an interview on Thursday that the corpse of the monarch was discovered at 8am on Wednesday. The sources said investigation revealed that the late traditional leader was found lifeless in his palace after taking some herbicide, whose container was found near his body. ALSO READ: See Photos of the 200 Bags of Plastic Rice Intercepted by Customs A source said “While others were celebrating the release of ex-governor James Ibori, it was all tears here as our monarch was found dead in his room in a case we suspect is a suicide. The monarch was said to have been accused of witchcraft by subjects. “It was not clear who those subjects are but the traditional ruler drank what was considered to be a poisonous chemical, […]

