Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Demola Olarewaju: The life of the great fixer, Chief Tony Anenih

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Demola Olarewaju When in July 2016 I met Chief Tony Anenih briefly at his residence in Abuja, I expressed to the facilitator of the meeting that I hoped one day to be able to sit down with him and hear from him the full details of 1993 especially the primaries that produced Chief MKO […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Demola Olarewaju: The life of the great fixer, Chief Tony Anenih appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.