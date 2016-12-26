Demonetization sets the cash register ringing at Zebpay with a turnover of over 500crore
ZebPay, an Indian Bitcoin exchange company, clocked in a turnover of over 500 crore (USD 5 billion). They did more than Rs 100 crore of trade turnover in November 2016 and are on target to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, this year. Sandeep Goenka, COO and co-founder, ZebPay, attributes the increased interest in … Continue reading Demonetization sets the cash register ringing at Zebpay with a turnover of over 500crore
The post Demonetization sets the cash register ringing at Zebpay with a turnover of over 500crore appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG