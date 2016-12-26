Pages Navigation Menu

Demonetization sets the cash register ringing at Zebpay with a turnover of over 500crore

ZebPay, an Indian Bitcoin exchange company, clocked in a turnover of over 500 crore (USD 5 billion). They did more than Rs 100 crore of trade turnover in November 2016 and are on target to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, this year. Sandeep Goenka, COO and co-founder, ZebPay, attributes the increased interest in … Continue reading Demonetization sets the cash register ringing at Zebpay with a turnover of over 500crore

