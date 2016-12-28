Denis Suarez Says Barcelona Can’t Afford Another Loss

Barcelona midfielder, Denis Suarez has warned his teammates that if they’re to keep up with Madrid, they cannot lose another match.

Madrid are six points clear of the Liga holders and, but Denis Suarez believes they can close that gap with the capital club still having matches against teams in the top four.

Nevertheless, he accepts that another defeat could spell the end of Barca’s hopes, and urged his side to raise their performances after the break for the holidays.

“Madrid always fight until the end – we see that in the way they play,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “But it doesn’t matter. Okay, they have a six-point lead, but it’s not that much and they still have to play some difficult teams.

“Starting from now, we can’t lose any more. We want the league and we want to push for it.”

