Desist from all forms of ungodly act, Sheikh Eleha tells Muslims – Vanguard

Desist from all forms of ungodly act, Sheikh Eleha tells Muslims
Muslims worldwide have been advised to eschew all forms of unholy acts capable of bringing negative image to Islam. Speaking at the Turbanning and Award ceremony of Ekemode central Mosque in Igando new town Lagos, Chief Imam, Daaru Na'im central …
