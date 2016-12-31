Desist from all forms of ungodly act, Sheikh Eleha tells Muslims

By Yinka Ajayi

Muslims worldwide have been advised to eschew all forms of unholy acts capable of bringing negative image to Islam.

Speaking at the Turbanning and Award ceremony of Ekemode central Mosque in Igando new town Lagos, Chief Imam, Daaru Na’im central Mosque Isheri-Olofin, Asheikh Imran Abdul-Majeed Eleha gave the charge urging Muslims to desist from all forms of ungodly act.

According to him: “Muslims Awarded and Turbanned worldwide should not be involved in an act that would drag Islam into the mod but rather exhibit Godly character worth emulating by everybody which is an act of Ibada.” (true worship) .

In the same vein, Alhaja Mudirakat Ekomode Thomson the Iya Adinni Ekemode central Mosque, urged Muslims to emulate the Prophet and imbibe the teachings of the Prophet. “I am pleased to be identified amongst Muslims that strive to model the teachings of the Holy Prophets by contributing to the building of Mosque, rendering service to Orphanages, less privilege, and caring for the elderly.”

She stated that the Ekemodes pioneered the cause of evangelism, spreading Islam as a religion of peace in Lagos and nationwide. “Late Alhaji Ekemode was a scholar and the first missioner and Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud-deen Society in Nigeria. It pleases me to hail from a missionary family of such magnitude that tutored the present Chief Imam of newly built Mosque,” she stated.

