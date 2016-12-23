Despite denials by Nigerian Army, another video shows hungry Nigerian soldiers protesting shoddy treatment
The soldiers accused the commander of leaving them to fight for two days without food.
The post Despite denials by Nigerian Army, another video shows hungry Nigerian soldiers protesting shoddy treatment appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG