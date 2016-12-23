Despite denials by Nigerian Army, another video shows hungry Nigerian soldiers protesting shoddy treatment

The soldiers accused the commander of leaving them to fight for two days without food.

The post Despite denials by Nigerian Army, another video shows hungry Nigerian soldiers protesting shoddy treatment appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

