Despite recession, Nigerian govt budgets over N1 billion for PR, media lobby

The information ministry proposes to spend N100 million on “foreign media PR/ lobby consultancy.”

The post Despite recession, Nigerian govt budgets over N1 billion for PR, media lobby appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

