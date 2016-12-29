Despite recession, Nigerian govt budgets over N1 billion for PR, media lobby
The information ministry proposes to spend N100 million on “foreign media PR/ lobby consultancy.”
The post Despite recession, Nigerian govt budgets over N1 billion for PR, media lobby appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG