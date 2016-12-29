Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Despite recession, Nigerian govt budgets over N1 billion for PR, media lobby

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The information ministry proposes to spend N100 million on “foreign media PR/ lobby consultancy.”

The post Despite recession, Nigerian govt budgets over N1 billion for PR, media lobby appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.