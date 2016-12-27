Development: Lafarge, Host Communities, C’River Govt Sign MOU

As part of her efforts to address the concerns of host communities and ensure sustainable development, the management of Lafarge Africa Plc, representatives of its six host communities and the Cross River State Government, yesterday, through the constituted Community Relations Committee (CRC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Membership of the CRC is drawn across six partnering communities hosting the company’s Mfamosing plant within Akamkpa, Akpabuyo and Calabar Municipality Local Government Areas in the State. Others include Government agencies and NGOs’.

While signing the documents at the company’s administrative office in Calabar, the Communications and Public Affairs Director of Lafarge Plc, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said the event was an expression of the company’s care and believe that it can positively impact communities where she operates.

She diclosed that the Mfamosing Community Relations Committee was inaugurated in July, 2016 to strengthen relationship between Lafarge and the communities.

The director further said Lafarge Africa believes that peace, safety, security and sustainable development can only be achieved by working with communities and contributing towards the attainment of their aspirations.

“Lafarge Africa Plc cares and believes it can positively impact communities where it operates from, through variety of solutions, strong and sustainable relationship”, she said.

Earlier, in his address, the Chairman, Mfamosing Community Relations Committee, Prince Itita Bassey, described the initiative as a framework within which the company and the host communities anticipate, understand and respond to issues by working together for the good of all parties.

He stated that the MOU, among other things, will also help to build an harmonious relationship between Lafarge and its host communities as well as relate with all stakeholders for the purpose of development and peace.

The chairman explained that the input of all the stakeholders were considered before arriving at the MOU, plegding their commitment to its full implentation.

He said: ” The purpose of this MOU, among other things, is to develop a framework within which the company and Mfamosing plant host communities anticipate, understand and respond to issues by working together in a climate of understanding between the parties.”

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Akamkpa Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Echi-Atui Clement Emayip, thanked the management of Lafarge Plc for the gesture.

He, however, following a peaceful protest by one of the stakeholders, expressed reservation over the document.

A stakeholder at the forum, whose name could not be ascertained at press time, initially objected the signing of the MOU by other stakeholders without knowing it contents.

He was however, pacified after the monach reechoed his views.

HRM Emayip, had, in his vote of thanks at the occasion, told the management of Lafarge that it was wrong for her not to have availed the stakeholders draft copies of the MOU, prior to the official signing ceremony of the document.

While calling on the company to avoid past mistakes, he said “The company ought to have given host communities a draft of the MOU before the signing ceremony.”

Other stakeholders at the meeting included: a representative of the Police, Mr Ebong; Chief Security Officer of Lafarge-Mfamosing, Mr. Bernard Onah; the Special Adviser, Administration to governor Ben Ayade, Hon Mark Obi; the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyoung Jnr as well as the Information Commissioner, Mrs Rosemary Archibong, who signed the document onbehalf of the state government.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

