Dickson Fetes Security Chiefs in Bayelsa, Assure Residents of Safety

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, yesterday hosted security chiefs in the state and attributed the prevalent peace and safety in the state to the commitment and sacrifices made by the security agencies.

A statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the governor also praised the security men for sometimes paying dearly with their lives for the safety of others.

The government, he said, had also put first class security infrastructure in place, to keep the state safe and to complement the efforts of various security agencies.

Dickson explained that the expectation of his government was to ensure that Bayelsa State attained a higher status in terms of security, even as he described the state as the safest in the Niger Delta region.

“Government has put first class security infrastructure to keep the state safe, to protect the tourism industry for visitors and investors. Making Bayelsa safe is the responsibility of all, in order to protect the investments in the state.

“ As we know, a world class infrastructure without security is a wasteful investment that will not attract anybody or investors”, he said.

He stated that the event, which was an opportunity for interaction with the security chiefs, would bring the government closer to them as well as the people they protect and end the year on a happy note.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, warned perpetrators of criminal activities in the state that hard time awaited them.

While assuring residents of the determination of security agencies to keep the state safe and peaceful during the festive period, the police boss commended Dickson for creating the enabling environment for the security agencies to operate and function effectively.

The Chief of Staff Government House, Mr. Talford Ongolo, expressed satisfaction with the role of the security agencies, stressing that credit should be given to them for their support to the government and people of the state, which has contributed to a peaceful Bayelsa.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command said yesterday that it had put in place a robust security strategy to checkmate the activities of criminals and miscreants, who would want to take advantage of the yuletide celebrations to perpetrate criminal activities in the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State , Mr. Asinim Butswat, however warned members of the public that the ban on sales, and use of fireworks; knockouts, bangers and other explosives remained in force.

“ Parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards against the use of fireworks, as the Command will not spare any person caught violating this ban.

“The Command has intensified surveillance, foot, boats, vehicular patrols and stop and search operations in the State”, the statement added.

