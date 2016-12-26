Pages Navigation Menu

Did you Miss the Christmas Rendition by Security Agencies in Osun State? Watch on BN TV

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

To commemorate the Yuletide, the Osun state chapters of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and Nigerian Navy, all came together to wish Nigerians a Merry Christmas this year. The collaboration was done under the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

