Did you Miss the Christmas Rendition by Security Agencies in Osun State? Watch on BN TV
To commemorate the Yuletide, the Osun state chapters of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and Nigerian Navy, all came together to wish Nigerians a Merry Christmas this year. The collaboration was done under the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG