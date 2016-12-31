Digital TV rolls across Nigeria – Daily Trust
|
|
Digital TV rolls across Nigeria
Digital television broadcasting is switched on in Abuja. It signals the start of full roll-out of digital broadcasting in the capital city. The consequence? Nigeria could complete its digital switch over (DSO) of television next June, according to the …
ALL SET FOR DIGITAL SWITCH OVER IN ABUJA –LAI MOHAMMED
