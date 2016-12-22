Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye ‘bombs’ Babachir Lawal, describes him as ‘outgoing SGF’

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

dino-melaye

The rumours making the rounds that the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal might be among those who would be removed from President Buhari’s cabinet in 2017, took a different turn on Wednesday when Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) openly referred to him as “the outgoing SGF”. The […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Dino Melaye ‘bombs’ Babachir Lawal, describes him as ‘outgoing SGF’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.