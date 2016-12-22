Dino Melaye ‘bombs’ Babachir Lawal, describes him as ‘outgoing SGF’
The rumours making the rounds that the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal might be among those who would be removed from President Buhari’s cabinet in 2017, took a different turn on Wednesday when Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) openly referred to him as “the outgoing SGF”. The […]
