Disclose names of those behind 50,000 ghost workers – Afenifere charges FG

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

ghost workers

The Pan – Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere has charged the Federal Government to make public those behind the 50,000 ghost workers recently removed from government’s payroll. Recall that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had on Tuesday disclosed that 11 persons believed to be members of a syndicate […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

