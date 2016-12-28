Dismissed UI lecturer gets judicial reprieve
A Federal High Court in Ibadan has given judicial reprieve to Dr Martins Fabunmi, a lecturer at the University of Ibadan(UI) on a case of alleged sexual harassment on a female student of the institution. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Fabunmi had earlier been dismissed from service by the university management over the allegation by one Miss Thelma Adoseh. NAN reports that the embattled Fabunmi had reported Adoseh, Kolawole Adesina, Peter Ogere and Olufemi Adesina, all students of the university to the Divisional Police Station at Sango in Ibadan.
