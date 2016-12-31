Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Disney Sues Chinese Film Studio After Copying Animated Movie ‘Cars’

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Chinese film studio Blue MTV are being forced by law “to stop any crime at the rights owned by Disney” after producing an incriminating animated movie titled “Autobots”, a High Court in Shanghai announced on social network. The High Court ordered the Chinese company to pay up 1.35 million yuan in damages to Disney and to support the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Disney Sues Chinese Film Studio After Copying Animated Movie ‘Cars’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.