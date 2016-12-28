Pages Navigation Menu

Disturbing photo of baby dumped inside a gutter in Ilorin

A new born was found in the gutter this morning at Maraba area of Ilorin.

According to the report,  the little baby was seen with nylon on it’s neck that was used to strangle it to death.

This is so sad…

